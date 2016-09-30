See All Urologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Philip Mosca, MD

Urology
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Mosca, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Spermatocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4200 S Douglas Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Spermatocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Spermatocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 30, 2016
    Was referred to Doctor Mosca after having a 11mm kidney stone and I can tell you it was the best choice I could have ever made. His bedside manner, professionalism, and his down to earth demeanor is absolutely second to non. He went out of his way to explain everything to me as a fellow man, rather than most doctors who talk down to you and make you feel like an idiot. I could not be happier with the level of care I received from Dr Mosca, and his entire staff, even Spike! Highly recommended!
    Don Price in Midwest City, Ok — Sep 30, 2016
    About Dr. Philip Mosca, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598768715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Mosca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosca has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Spermatocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

