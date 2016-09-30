Dr. Philip Mosca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Mosca, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Mosca, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Spermatocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4200 S Douglas Ave Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosca?
Was referred to Doctor Mosca after having a 11mm kidney stone and I can tell you it was the best choice I could have ever made. His bedside manner, professionalism, and his down to earth demeanor is absolutely second to non. He went out of his way to explain everything to me as a fellow man, rather than most doctors who talk down to you and make you feel like an idiot. I could not be happier with the level of care I received from Dr Mosca, and his entire staff, even Spike! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Philip Mosca, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosca has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Spermatocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosca.
