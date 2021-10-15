See All General Surgeons in Keller, TX
Dr. Philip Moore, MD

General Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Moore works at Philip A Moore MD in Keller, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centerview Office Park
    1141 Keller Pkwy Ste C, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 488-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Philip A Moore MD
    1600 Lancaster Dr Ste 103, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-9480
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Incisional Hernia
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Treatment frequency



Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Healthcare
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Health
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Texas True Choice
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Moore and his staff were very helpful in addressing varicose vein problems in both of my legs.
    — Oct 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Philip Moore, MD
    About Dr. Philip Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053346817
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Bowl Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Musc Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
