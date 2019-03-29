Overview

Dr. Philip Mongelluzzo Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Mongelluzzo Jr works at BRASS CITY MEDICINE in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.