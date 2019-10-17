Dr. Philip Molloy IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molloy IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Molloy IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Molloy IV, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Charlton Memorial Hospital and Nantucket Cottage Hospital.
Locations
PMG Physician Associates110 Long Pond Rd Ste 106, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5351
Nantucket Cottage Hospital57 Prospect St, Nantucket, MA 02554 Directions (508) 825-8100
Burt J Yankiver PC45 Resnik Rd Ste 203, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. / Patient experience I have ever had. Left the office feeling like I was actually listened to and cared for. Would definitely recommend to everyone
About Dr. Philip Molloy IV, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molloy IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molloy IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molloy IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molloy IV has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molloy IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Molloy IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molloy IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molloy IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molloy IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.