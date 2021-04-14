Dr. Philip Moberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Moberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Moberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Seattle Arthritis Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moberg is very easy to talk to, and always explains my options thoroughly and in understandable terms. He listens, he recommends, and makes sure you have all the information you need to make an informed decision for your care. I always get the time I need at my appointments, and always leave with a smile.
About Dr. Philip Moberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moberg has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moberg.
