Overview

Dr. Philip Mirmelli, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Mirmelli works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.