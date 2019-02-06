See All Gastroenterologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Overview

Dr. Philip Miner Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Miner Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Foundation for Digestive Research
    535 NW 9th St Ste 325, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 601-6617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Philip Miner Jr, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003801234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miner Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miner Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Miner Jr’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

