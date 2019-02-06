Dr. Miner Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Miner Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Miner Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Oklahoma Foundation for Digestive Research535 NW 9th St Ste 325, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 601-6617
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miner saved my life and put me on a medical path of accepting and understanding how to live with a chronic rate illness. He is very intelligent, honest and very respectful in ways no other physician has been able to follow. I suffered many years, until I was referred to Dr. Miner in 1996. I traveled out of town, 700 miles to be treated by him. He was always available and always took time to listen and great me professionally. A wonderful medical staff as well.
About Dr. Philip Miner Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003801234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miner Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Miner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miner Jr.
