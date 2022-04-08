See All Neurologists in Southington, CT
Dr. Philip Micalizzi Jr, MD

Neurology
2.5 (25)
Dr. Philip Micalizzi Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Micalizzi Jr works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
462 Queen St Ste 201, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-1896
    Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute
    Hartford Healthcare Ayer Neuroscience Institute
205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461
(203) 226-2491
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
3180 Main St Ste 302, Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 372-6505

  Hartford Hospital
  Midstate Medical Center
  The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  St. Vincent's Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health New England (HNE)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Northeast Health Direct
    One Health
    Oxford Health Plans
    Private HealthCare Systems
    The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr Micalizzi is a good doctor who cares about his patients he is friendly and knowledgeable and takes time to explain everything about your care to you.I will definitely recommend him to anyone who is looking for a neurologist i am 100% satisfied with the care he gave to me when I visited him in his office at Milford.
    Daniel Sono — Apr 08, 2022
    Neurology
    English
    1609985373
    Georgetown University Hospital
    St Vincent S Med Center|St Vincent'S Med Center
    Neurology
    Dr. Micalizzi Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Micalizzi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Micalizzi Jr has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Micalizzi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micalizzi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micalizzi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

