Dr. Philip Meyers, MD
Dr. Philip Meyers, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUMC Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0052
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
There is no doubt first and foremost Dr. Meyers is about doing all he can to provide his patients a safe and successful outcome. We consulted Dr. Meyers after seeing another highly rated and highly recommended doctor about an aneurysm my wife had on her upper carotid artery near her brain. After listening to him for just a few minutes it was clear he was head and shoulders above the first doctor in assessing the situation, risks, and in recommending the safest and best way to address the problem. He is also a very rare, highly renowned doctor who spends as much time as needed to answer any questions and make you feel comfortable. In summary, in my opinion he is one in a million and among the very best doctors you could have for this specialty. As successful as he is, I saw first hand he continually still tries to improve, even though he is know as being one of the very best. I noticed some reviewers didn't like that he fully informs, but doesn't push a decision on you.
- Neuroradiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of California San Francisco
- University Cincinnati
- University Cincinnati MC
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
