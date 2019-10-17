Overview

Dr. Philip Mease, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.