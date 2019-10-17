Dr. Philip Mease, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mease is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Mease, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Mease, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 Broadway Ste 600, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2000
- 2 1101 Madison St Ste 1000, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3207
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mease?
Dr Mease has always been first rate with me and my care. He listens and answers questions, is willing to give an injection when needed and takes my feelings into consideration when discussing new medications. I have been a patient for many years.
About Dr. Philip Mease, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1336218171
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mease has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mease accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mease has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mease has seen patients for Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mease on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mease. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mease.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mease, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mease appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.