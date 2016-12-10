Overview

Dr. Philip Meadow, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Spartanburg Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Meadow works at Rivertown Rheumatology PC in Columbus, GA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID, Roswell, NM and Carlsbad, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.