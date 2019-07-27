Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5 Perryridge Rd Ste 2-3200, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 863-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Philip McWhorter repaired an extensive post-robotic abdominal surgery problem with the skill, professionalism and candor that one rarely experiences in today's 15 minutes for a new patient / 7 minutes for an existing patient / by the numbers medical care environment. Dr Philip McWhorter is world class on every level.
About Dr. Philip McWhorter, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922172188
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
