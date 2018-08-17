Overview

Dr. Philip McNaughton, MD is a Dermatologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. McNaughton works at DERMATOLOGY & SKIN CANCER CTR in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.