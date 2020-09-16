Overview

Dr. Philip McGee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. McGee works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.