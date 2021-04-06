Dr. Philip McGann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip McGann, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip McGann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McGann works at
Locations
Phillip J. Mcgann MD PA1003 W 7th St Ste 503, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 662-3721Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to receive an appt quickly, the office staff were friendly, well-informed, and caring, and Dr. McGann is a knowledgeable, compassionate, and excellent practitioner.
About Dr. Philip McGann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528238557
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGann works at
Dr. McGann has seen patients for Keratitis, Ocular Hypertension and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGann speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McGann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGann.
