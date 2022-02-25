Dr. Philip McAndrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAndrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip McAndrew, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip McAndrew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. McAndrew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel Quirk MD Inc.33 Staniford St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
-
2
University Gastroenterology148 W River St Ste 3, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 421-6306
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAndrew?
Whenever I see Dr McAndrew he puts me right at ease. We discuss what is going on with my stomach and what tests and meds I might need and then we make the decision together. He respects my questions and listens to what I have to say and ask about. He is been most helpful. I would not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Philip McAndrew, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376614966
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAndrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAndrew accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAndrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAndrew works at
Dr. McAndrew has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAndrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McAndrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAndrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAndrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAndrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.