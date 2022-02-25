Overview

Dr. Philip McAndrew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. McAndrew works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.