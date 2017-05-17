Dr. Philip Matorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Matorin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Matorin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Matorin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Snoring and Sleep Center12121 Richmond Ave Ste 304, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-4263MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday1:30pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sinus and Allergy Center6699 Chimney Rock Rd Ste 202, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 347-3837
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matorin?
I experienced many of Dr. Matorin's specialties.1. Turbinate reduction 2. Allergy testing/shots 3. Hearing test 4. Sleep apnea exam., study, and sleep apnea SURGERY (including state of the art CPAP machine as treatment-now for sale ;) No more sleep apnea (confirmed by followup apnea study). Allergies DRASTICALLY reduced. Dr. Matorin is skilled, personable, intelligent, with a sense of humor. Patiently answers all my questions. His staff is absolutely cheerful, lovely and a delight. RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Philip Matorin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407858384
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Center
- Baylor College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matorin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matorin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matorin works at
Dr. Matorin has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Matorin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matorin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matorin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matorin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.