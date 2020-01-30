Dr. Philip Malinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Malinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Malinas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Malinas works at
Locations
Phillip Malinas MD & Associates Pllc639 Isbell Rd Ste 380, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 440-1520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He calls me back in a timely matter. He always does what he can to help even if it means going out of his way for me or my son.
About Dr. Philip Malinas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700934825
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malinas works at
Dr. Malinas has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinas.
