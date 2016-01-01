Dr. Philip Makowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Makowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Makowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Makowski works at
Locations
-
1
Port Jefferson Station Office5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 70 Bldg 14, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Makowski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700952108
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makowski accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makowski works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Makowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makowski.
