Overview

Dr. Philip Maher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Maher works at Comprehensive Pain Medicine in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.