Dr. Philip Lynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Lynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Philip A.R.L Lynn MD14411 Brookhurst St Ste D, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 839-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Lynn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
