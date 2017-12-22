Dr. Philip Lozman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Lozman, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Lozman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lozman works at
Locations
Miami Va Healthcare System1201 NW 16th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 582-1975Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lozman is the best Orthopedic doctor in Miami. I had two surgeries that he performed on my left knee and I am walking perfectly. I have never had a problem with my left leg. I recommend him 100%
About Dr. Philip Lozman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134125461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lozman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.