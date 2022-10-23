Dr. Philip Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Louie, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Louie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Louie works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 341-0420
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Louie?
He is a very compassionate person. I received telephone calls from him after my laminectomy to see how I was doing. The daily check in on the internet is very helpful also. Really appreciate his care and concern.
About Dr. Philip Louie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780098509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louie works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.