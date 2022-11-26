Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopresti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO
Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO is a Venous and Lymphatic Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.
6860 Austin St Ste 400, Forest Hills, NY 11375
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend Dr lopresti. He was very educational Throughout the entire process and had a very gentle hand during the procedure. I have been more than satisfied with my entire experience at his clinic.
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- New York Methodist Hospital
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- General Surgery
Dr. Lopresti Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopresti Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopresti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopresti Jr has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopresti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopresti Jr speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopresti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopresti Jr.
