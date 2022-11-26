See All Vascular Medicine in Forest Hills, NY
Venous and Lymphatic Medicine
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO is a Venous and Lymphatic Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.

Dr. Lopresti Jr works at Metro Vein Centers in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  Queens
    Queens
    6860 Austin St Ste 400, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Island Jewish Forest Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leg Venous Ulcer
Varicose Veins
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Leg Venous Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr lopresti. He was very educational Throughout the entire process and had a very gentle hand during the procedure. I have been more than satisfied with my entire experience at his clinic.
    Sabrena Goldman — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO

    Venous and Lymphatic Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1417047648
    Education & Certifications

    Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
    New York Methodist Hospital
    New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Lopresti Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopresti Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopresti Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopresti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopresti Jr works at Metro Vein Centers in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lopresti Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Lopresti Jr has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopresti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopresti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopresti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopresti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopresti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

