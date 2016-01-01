Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3501 Sw 185th Ave, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 592-8912
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Lopez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891810446
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
