Dr. Philip Lenoue, DO
Dr. Philip Lenoue, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Lenoue Integrative Medicine301 E Sharp Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (540) 562-4278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:30am
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Amazing Dr. and amazing human being. Spokane Wa, we are so blessed to have Dr. Lenoue here. I am incredibly thankful for the healing my body has been able to achieve through this clinic and medicine.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Family Medicine Residency Spokane
- Pacific Northwest University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Carroll College
- Family Practice
Dr. Lenoue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenoue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenoue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenoue.
