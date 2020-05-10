See All Hematologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Philip Leming, MD

Hematology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Philip Leming, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Leming works at Christ Hosp Hematology Oncology in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 321-4333
  2. 2
    Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy
    608 Reading Rd Ste D, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 870-0408
  3. 3
    The Christ Hospital Cancer Center
    2123 Auburn Ave # Dlevel, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 585-2323
  4. 4
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Hematology & Oncology Hyde Park
    2727 Madison Rd Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 321-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2020
    My husband and I have known Dr Leming for 18 years --- my husband is living (successfully) with metastatic cancer. Dr. Leming has always provided the knowledge and support we needed. He is amazing at what he does! So in-tune to each patient's needs, he is calm, kind, empathic and funny; delivering difficult news, but offering comfort as well. His vast knowledge and expertise make him the perfect doctor to partner with. Dr. Leming thinks outside the box, searching for solutions with the most difficult/ intriguing cases. And in his retirement years he has created a cancer foundation to help others with a no-cost second opinion. An incredible resource for those needing, or wanting, a comprehensive plan on how to attack their cancer - it is a lifeline! Thank You Dr Leming we are forever grateful for your friendship, knowledge, and humor.
    — May 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Leming, MD
    About Dr. Philip Leming, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679569842
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • U Cincinnati Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
