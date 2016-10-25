Dr. Philip Leipprandt Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leipprandt Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Leipprandt Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Leipprandt Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Leipprandt Jr works at
Locations
Pikeville Medical Center911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I Ave recommended him to everyone in my family. Wonderful bedside manner and very intelligent!
About Dr. Philip Leipprandt Jr, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528217890
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leipprandt Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leipprandt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leipprandt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leipprandt Jr works at
Dr. Leipprandt Jr has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leipprandt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leipprandt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leipprandt Jr.
