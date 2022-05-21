Overview

Dr. Philip Leggett, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Leggett works at Philip L Leggett MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.