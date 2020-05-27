Dr. Philip Lartey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lartey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Lartey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Lartey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Lartey works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 5B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lartey?
Dr. Lartey is an excellent doctor. He spends a lot of time listening, and explaining things. I totally trust him. The person who left him 1 star, can't even write a coherent paragraph.
About Dr. Philip Lartey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245231935
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lartey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lartey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lartey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lartey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lartey works at
Dr. Lartey has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lartey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lartey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lartey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lartey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lartey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.