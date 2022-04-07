Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Dr. Felipe Ruiz724 Medical Center Dr E Ste 102, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 298-7533
Madera Family Health Services1210 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 675-2664
Madera Community Hospital1250 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 675-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larkin was very friendly, professional and calm when discussing my situation. He greeted me with a hand shake and ask me what my main concern was, addressed it, and gave me the option to take care of it same day, or prefer to cone back. Of course I choose to have it done same day. He explained what he was going to do, before he started. He was very personalable while doing his job(asking about family, hobbies, etc). I had no pain during the whole procedure. After done, he made sure if I had any questions and told me to return in 2weeks for a follow up and stated for me to call if I had any problems before my appt. Excellent bedside manner.he made me feel like I'd known him for years,ver comfortable. Front office pleasant,but a little to professional. Felt like they needed to just relax a little.
About Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larkins has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.