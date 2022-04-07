Overview

Dr. Philip Larkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Larkins works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Clovis, CA with other offices in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.