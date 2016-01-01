Overview

Dr. Philip Landry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Bunkie General Hospital and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Landry works at Phillip A Landry MD A Professional Medical Corp. in Opelousas, LA with other offices in Rayne, LA and Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.