Dr. Philip Lammers, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Lammers, MD is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Lammers, MD
- Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
