Dr. Philip Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Laird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Laird, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Mayo Medical School.
Dr. Laird works at
Locations
-
1
Stuart Eye Institute2090 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (561) 624-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Laser and Surgery Center of the Palm Beaches3602 Kyoto Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-0099
-
3
Port St. Lucie Office1859 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-0089
-
4
Retina Care Specialists3399 Pga Blvd Ste 350, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-0099Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Ryan White
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laird?
Phenomenal Doctor, great expertise, extremely personable, and spends the time to discuss your test results, and decide on a treatment plan! Recommended without reservation .....
About Dr. Philip Laird, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1548416399
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Mayo Clin Fnd
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laird works at
Dr. Laird has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.