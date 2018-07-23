Dr. Lacombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip Lacombe, MD
Dr. Philip Lacombe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Lacombe works at
Boston Office800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dr. LaCombe is very knowledgeable and patient. Answered all my questions and was attentive. Would recommend
About Dr. Philip Lacombe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912498692
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lacombe works at
