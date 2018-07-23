See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Philip Lacombe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Lacombe works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boston Office
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-5000
    Wednesday
    Saturday
    Sunday
Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Heart Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 23, 2018
Dr. LaCombe is very knowledgeable and patient. Answered all my questions and was attentive. Would recommend
Christina — Jul 23, 2018
About Dr. Philip Lacombe, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912498692
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lacombe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lacombe works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lacombe’s profile.

Dr. Lacombe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacombe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacombe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacombe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
