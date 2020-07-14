Overview

Dr. Philip Labarbera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Labarbera works at Philip T La Barbera MD in Nacogdoches, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.