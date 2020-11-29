Overview

Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kailua, HI.



Dr. Kuo Jr works at Medical Clinic Inc. in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.