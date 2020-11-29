See All Allergists & Immunologists in Kailua, HI
Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Kailua, HI. 

Dr. Kuo Jr works at Medical Clinic Inc. in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Clinic Inc.
    414 Uluniu St, Kailua, HI 96734 (808) 261-8345
    Oahu Dermatology LLC
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 602, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 523-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2020
    I've been going to this place for over 3years and my allergy is MUCH better and my daughter even goes there now. Sr. or Jr. have never been rude to me. This treatment takes long time but will help me. I'm allergic to dust and nothing worked.. I've been getting shots and I'm in much better place than where I was. Sr. is an old Dr. and Jr. is a very quiet person. I'm happy with my results.
    patient — Nov 29, 2020
    About Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1003859059
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Kuo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo Jr has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

