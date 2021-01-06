Dr. Philip Kregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kregor, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kregor, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Jack McDaniel Memorial AO
Locations
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He performed a full hip replacement on me November 11, 2020. He and his surgical staff did a wonderful job!
About Dr. Philip Kregor, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jack McDaniel Memorial AO
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
