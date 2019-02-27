Dr. Philip Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Krause, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Krause, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Locations
Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (675) 838-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krause sees my 83 year old mother. He is ALWAYS attentive and kind. He genuinely cares about his patient as a whole - asking many questions about all areas of life (emotional, physical, mental). He thoroughly provides health care options - listing the pros and cons. I highly recommend Dr. Krause.
About Dr. Philip Krause, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124097332
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
