Overview

Dr. Philip Krause, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Krause works at IU Health Arnett Crdvsclr Svs in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.