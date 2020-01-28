Dr. Philip Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kramer, MD
Dr. Philip Kramer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Staten Island Urological Associates1460 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 447-0022
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
I was referred to Dr Kramer for shingles in my eye, I couldnt have asked for more.. he was very reassuring & caring. He explained all the details of the disease & dangers.. I would definitely be sure to send everyone to him!
About Dr. Philip Kramer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Pinguecula, Visual Field Defects and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kramer speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
