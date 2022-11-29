Dr. Philip Kovoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kovoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Kovoor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Locations
Plano West4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-7801Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent
About Dr. Philip Kovoor, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
