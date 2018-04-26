See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. Kondylis works at HCA Florida Osceola Surgical Care Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osceola Surgical Care Specialists
    720 W Oak St Ste 150, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 604-8902
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Myomectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Repair Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2018
    I saw Dr. Kondylis for removal of a small rectal carcinoid tumor. I was very anxious after meeting with GI doctor, as his evaluation was poorly explained and left me many questions. Dr Kondylis and his assistant Joanna were excellent in every aspect from diagnosis, surgical procedure and prognosis. I left his office very reassured I was in the best hands. Excellent!!!
    Stephen Wood in St. Cloud Florida — Apr 26, 2018
    About Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1407842016
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Saint Vincent Health Center|St Vincent Health Center
    Residency
    • Hospital Of St. Raphael
    Internship
    • Hospital Of St Raphael|Hospital Of St. Raphael
    Medical Education
    • Boston University|University Of Massachusetts Medical School
