Overview

Dr. Philip Kondylis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. Kondylis works at HCA Florida Osceola Surgical Care Specialists in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.