Dr. Philip Koi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Koi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Arizona Urology Specialists7747 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 235, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 375-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Canyon State Urology5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 375-1700
Arrowhead Satellite Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 375-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Koi has been my Urologist for Prostate Cancer for 6 years , I can say nothing but Great Things about him. He explains Everything in terms I can understand, I Very Highly recommend Dr Koi for the BEST you will find ????
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine / New York City, New York
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- UCLA / Los Angeles, California
- Urology
