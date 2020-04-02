Dr. Philip Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Klein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Plainfield, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Medical Diagnostic Associates1511 Park Ave Fl 3, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 757-4544
Medical Diagnostic Associates215 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband started with Dr. Klein approximately 9 years ago when my husbands kidneys failed. Dr. Klein has been wonderful for my husband health and wellbeing . We find him to be professional, kind and attentive to my husbands health. He is always available and always understanding of our needs.
About Dr. Philip Klein, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1952393522
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- North Bronx Healthcare Network - Jacobi Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
