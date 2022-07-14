Overview

Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kirlin works at Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.