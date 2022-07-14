Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Care Group LLC8333 Naab Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6499
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent -9166 E Us Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 415-5300
-
3
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirlin diagnosed me with congestive heart failure and prescribed a water pill. I have had this problem for a couple years and other cardiologists overlooked something this basic. I put total trust in Dr. Kirlin.
About Dr. Philip Kirlin, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558339952
Education & Certifications
- U Mich Med Ctr
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
