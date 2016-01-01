Dr. Kinder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Kinder, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kinder, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Urology - West Columbia222 E Medical Ln Ste 101, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 739-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Kinder, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669486742
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinder has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.