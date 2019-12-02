Dr. Philip Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Center for Interventional Pain & SPine4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 477-1706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC931 E Haverford Rd Ste 202, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (844) 356-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Christiana Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a highly skilled pain management specialist who employs a variety of techniques and interventions to reduce pain. As a result of his ablations on me, I was able to return to physical therapy and slowly make further progress reducing the pain I've experienced from being hit by four different reckless drivers,
About Dr. Philip Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1932194701
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
