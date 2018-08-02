Dr. Kierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Kierney, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kierney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Kierney works at
Locations
-
1
Ambulatory Puyallup Surgicenter105 27th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 848-8110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kierney?
Dr. Kierney is a great doctor. He's very thorough, courteous and professional and he takes his time with patients and makes patients feel very comfortable. The office staff is very friendly and professional also. i would highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Philip Kierney, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073644795
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kierney works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.