Overview

Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kennedy works at Community Neurological Clinic, P.C., Duluth, GA in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.