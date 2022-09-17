Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Ireland and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
-
1
Community Neurological Clinic, P.C.3400 McClure Bridge Rd Ste D401, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 622-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
You will NEVER find another Neurologist like Dr. Kennedy. He is kind, Compassionate and truly cares how you feel. He has been my Neurologist for nearly 20 years or possibly 20 already and if ALL Doctor's had his bedside manner and Professionalism it would make our Doc visits a joy. Dr. Kennedy can NOT be replaced. I have the utmost respect for him and wish him nothing but the very Best!!
About Dr. Philip Kennedy, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1912903485
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario
- Emory University School Of Med
- Royal Coll Surgs
- National University Of Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kennedy speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
