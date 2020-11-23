Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kazlow works at
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kazlow is an incredible doctor who is able to make my son feel comfortable during our appointments and also takes the time to answer my questions and concerns. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Philip Kazlow, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1164408431
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazlow has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazlow speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazlow.
